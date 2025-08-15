Traffic Alert For Southern Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has announced that the Martic Heights Drive bridge in Lancaster County is scheduled to be closed next week for a replacement project. The bridge spans a tributary to Tucquan Creek between Creamery Road and Steinman Farm Road in Martic Township. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Wednesday, August 20. A detour will be in place using River Road, Route 324 (Marticville Road) and Red Hill Road. The work consists of the replacing the existing slab structure with a precast concrete box culvert, approach reconstruction, new signs, and guide rail updates. All work is expected to be completed by October 22.