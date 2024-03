Traffic Alert For Route 30

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that a left lane restriction will be in place tomorrow on eastbound Route 30 at the Centerville Road overpass in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, so a median attenuator can be repaired. The work was previously planned for today, but will be performed Wednesday due to the forecast of rain. Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and watch for slow-moving traffic. The work is part of the ongoing Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project.