Traffic Alert For Route 30 East In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that pavement repairs are planned for today on eastbound Route 30 at the Centerville Road Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, there will be a right lane closure on eastbound Route 30 at Centerville Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today so the contractor can perform pavement repairs. Major delays are expected for the work. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.