Traffic Alert For Lancaster County Roadway

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is reminding travelers that a closure is planned this coming weekend of April 17-20 for eastbound and westbound Route 30 as well as the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 traffic over Route 30 at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange. The closure will be in place so the contractor can erect beams on the new bridge that will carry eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 traffic. Drivers will be detoured around the closure. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 over Route 30 will be closed starting at 9:00 PM Friday, April 17. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5:00 AM Monday, April 20.