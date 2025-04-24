Traffic Alert For Lancaster County Bridge

HARRISBURG – PennDOT says a brief stoppage is planned today at the Route 741 (Millersville Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Lancaster County. The bridge spans the Conestoga River between Rice Road in Lancaster Township and the entrance to Circle M Campground in Pequea Township. Weather permitting, the contractor will perform bridge jacking, which will require a full stoppage on the bridge for up to 15 minutes. The stoppage will occur sometime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. today. This is the second of three bridge jacking operations planned for this bridge.