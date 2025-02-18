Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Roadway

LANCASTER COUNTY – PennDOT announced a closure is planned for Centerville Road at the Centerville Road Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Centerville Road will be closed south of the bridge spanning Route 30 and just north of Old Tree Drive so Norfolk Southern can complete reconstruction of the railroad crossing within the new limits required for the Centerville Road widening. This work includes excavation of the current crossing, temporary relocation of the current gate system, and conduit work for the new signals and gate. Weather permitting, Centerville Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 7 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 11. A detour will be in place using Hempland Road, Donerville Road, and Route 462 (Columbia Avenue). This may cause congestion and delays on the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible. During this time, work will be performed both inside and outside the railroad company right-of-way. PennDOT’s contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will work in conjunction with railroad company officials to complete as much contract work as possible while the detour is in place. This will allow the widening at this location to be completed much faster and more efficiently.