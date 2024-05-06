Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Roadway

HARRISBURG – There will be nighttime lane restrictions this week on Route 30 at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange in Lancaster County. The lane restrictions will be in place so parapets can be removed from the southbound Route 222 bridge to eastbound Route 30 to prepare it for demolition the weekend of May 10-13. There will be nightly lane closures in both directions of Route 30 at the interchange from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through the morning of Friday, May 10. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area. The southbound Route 222 bridge to eastbound Route 30 is closed and traffic is shifted to the northbound Route 222 bridge over Route 30. This traffic pattern will remain in place until a new bridge is built. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the Route 222 bridges spanning Route 30 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 10 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 13. During the closure, the structure which previously carried southbound Route 222 traffic to eastbound Route 30 will be demolished.

Detours will be in place at that time.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 will use Route 272 (Oregon Pike) to Jake Landis Road and northbound Route 222.

The detour for westbound Route 30 will use northbound Route 222 to the Route 272 (Oregon Pike) Exit, Butter Road north to Route 272 south to southbound Route 222 and westbound Route 30.

The detour for southbound Route 222 to eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

Delays and congestion are expected along the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area or plan extra time for their travels. Travelers should be alert and drive with caution.