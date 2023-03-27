Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Road

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced some nighttime traffic restrictions on westbound Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in Lancaster County. Traffic restrictions also will be in place on Centerville Road. Weather permitting, the right lane of westbound Route 30 will be closed at the interchange between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning today through Thursday, March 30, so the contractor can place pipe along the highway. Traffic restrictions also will be in place on Centerville Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the night of Wednesday, March 29. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane from Hempland Road to the bridge over Route 30 so lines can be repainted to shift traffic to the west side of the road allowing work to begin on the east side of the road. Then, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the night of Thursday March 30, the contractor will place barriers along Centerville Road from Hempland Road to the bridge over Route 30 and will continue placing it along the eastbound on-ramp to Route 30. This work will require lane closures with flagging on Centerville Road as well as a right lane closure on eastbound Route 30, which will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.