Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Intersection

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that a closure is planned the weekend of April 17-20 for eastbound and westbound Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound/southbound Route 222 over Route 30 at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange Improvement Project in Lancaster County. The closure will be in place so the contractor can erect beams on the new bridge that will carry eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222. Traffic will be detoured. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 over Route 30 will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday, April 17. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m., Monday, April 20. A backup weekend is scheduled for the weekend of April 24-27. During the closure there will be periodic 15-minute stops on Route 222 southbound to Route 30 westbound for the erection of overhead sign structures.