Traffic Alert For Busy Lancaster County Intersection

LANCASTER – PennDOT is reminding motorists that a closure is planned this weekend for eastbound and westbound Route 30 as well as the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 traffic over Route 30 at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange in Lancaster County. The closure will be in place so the contractor can erect beams on the new bridge that will carry eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 traffic. Drivers will be detoured around the closure. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the bridge carrying northbound and southbound Route 222 over Route 30 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. tonight. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Detours will be in place for the weekend closure.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

The detour for eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 will use Route 272 (Oregon Pike) to Jake Landis Road to Butter Road north to northbound Route 222.

The detour for westbound Route 30 will use northbound Route 222 to the Route 272 (Oregon Pike) Exit, Butter Road north to Jake Landis Road west to Route 272 south to southbound Route 222 and westbound Route 30.

The detour for southbound Route 222 to eastbound Route 30 will use Route 30 west to Fruitville Pike to Chester Road to Route 501 (Lititz Pike) south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30.

Delays and congestion are expected along the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area or plan extra time for their travels. Travelers should be alert and drive with caution.