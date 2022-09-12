Traffic Advisory For Lititz

LITITZ – A travel advisory for those who travel Route 501 in Lititz, Lancaster County. PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on Route 501 (Broad Street). Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from today to Friday, September 16. A passenger car detour will be in place using Front Street, Oak Street, and 2nd Avenue. A detour established for larger trucks will be in place utilizing Owl Hill Road, Pierson Road, Clay Road, and East Newport Road. Detour routes will be posted with signage.