Traffic Advisory For Busy Lancaster County Roadway

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that a closure is planned the weekend of May 10-13 for eastbound and westbound Route 30 and the northbound Route 222 bridge spanning Route 30 at the Route 30/222 Interchange Improvement Project in Lancaster County. May 17-20 will be used as a back-up weekend. Weather permitting, Route 30 and the Route 222 bridges spanning Route 30 will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10. The closure is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, May 13. During the closure, the structure which previously carried southbound Route 222 traffic to eastbound Route 30 will be demolished. Detours will be in place. The detour for eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30. The detour for eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222 will use Route 272 to Jake Landis Road and northbound Route 222. The detour for westbound Route 30 will use northbound Route 222 to the Route 272 Exit, Butter Road north to Route 272 south to southbound Route 222 and westbound Route 30. The detour for southbound Route 222 to eastbound Route 30 will use Route 501 south to Route 222 south to Duke Street to Route 23 east to Route 30. Delays and congestion are expected along the detour route. Motorists should avoid the area or plan extra time for their travels.