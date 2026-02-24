Tracking Avian Flu In Wild Birds

HARRISBURG – This winter, avian influenza viruses have continued to circulate in wild birds across PA with more birds migrating to and through the state in the coming weeks. As migration unfolds, the PA Game Commission is responding to the outbreak and is asking the public to report any wild birds observed sick or found dead. Reports can be phoned in to 1-833-742-9453. Submitting reports allows the Game Commission the opportunity to step in with wildlife-management actions including recovering and removing carcasses, pursuing diagnostic testing, and conducting stakeholder outreach. The agency continues to work with the Wildlife Futures Program, USDA, and other partners when deploying these strategies. Game Commission wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Andrew Di Salvo says Game Commission personnel have worked tirelessly to respond to and investigate suspected avian influenza events across the Commonwealth.