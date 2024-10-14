Toxic Mushrooms Send People To The Hospital

YORK COUNTY (AP) – Authorities say some adults and children were transported to a hospital in after being sickened by mushrooms. A social media post by a fire station says emergency medical personnel responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. Friday of 11 people becoming ill after ingesting the “toxic mushrooms” in Peach Bottom Township, York County. Emergency units were dispatched from York, Lancaster, and Harford Counties. Delta-Cardiff Fire Chief Laura Taylor says the adults and children were transported to WellSpan York Hospital in York and were in stable condition. State Police also responded to the scene.