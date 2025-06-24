Township Ends Contract With Police Chief

LANCASTER COUNTY – Manheim Township, Lancaster County, officials decided to end the contract with their police chief, Duane Fisher. Commissioners decided to provide Fisher 30 days written notice of the Township’s intention to end his contract. The Board’s decision to end Fisher’s employment is not based on any finding of “cause,” but simply an acknowledgment that the incident in question has become untenable for all parties involved in this matter. In lieu of waiting for the conclusions of an independent investigation into the April 30, 2025 incident, the Board decided it was in the best interest of the Township to exercise its contractual right to provide Fisher with notice of its intention to discontinue his employment. Fisher tried to stop a motorcyclist for multiple traffic violations and then tried to take the motorcyclist into custody with his weapon drawn. Acting Chief Brian Freysz will head the department while officials search for a new chief.