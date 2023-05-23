Tow Truck Light Change/Move Over Law Highlighted

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties joined with PA Turnpike officials to highlight a new law and raise awareness about PA’s existing “move over” law. Workers from several tow truck companies attended to display their newly fitted blue lights on tow trucks. Prior to the enactment of Act 157 this year, tow truck operators could only use flashing orange or yellow lights. Studies showed that drivers routinely ignore the sight of yellow or orange lights on the road, but blue lights elicit a different response and are far more visible in hazardous conditions. They also give distracted drivers more time to see and react before a potential accident. Mastriano said that having the new law is needed particularly during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car accidents are more likely to happen during Memorial Day weekend than any other holiday weekend. Triple A estimates 39.3 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.