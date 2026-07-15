Tougher Penalty For Expelling Bodily Fluid

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced by Berks County Rep. Mark Gillen that will increase the criminal penalty when an individual intentionally spits or otherwise expels a bodily fluid on another person. Under current law, in most circumstances, when a person commits the act, it is considered as harassment and graded as only a summary offense. Many professions are consistently subjected to this type of conduct. Not only is it disrespectful and demeaning, but it can also be dangerous. The proposal would make such action simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal is being circulated.