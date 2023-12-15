Tougher Penalties For PA Porch Pirates Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law to tackle porch pirating. Senate Bill 527 – now Act 41 of 2023 – implements specific penalties for theft of mail, which includes a package, bag or letter. In PA, theft of mail is currently charged under other theft offenses based solely on the value of the item taken. PA now joins eight other states that have made porch pirating a felony. With more online shopping, package thefts have been on the rise nationwide. According to Forbes, Americans spent $1.7 trillion shopping online since 2020 and nearly eight in 10 Americans have had a package stolen in 2022.