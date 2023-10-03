Tougher Penalties For Dealers Of Drugs That Lead To Death

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved by a bipartisan vote, legislation that would enact harsher criminal penalties on drug dealers who sell drugs that lead to a death. Senate Bill 235 would establish a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a minimum $15,000 fine for anyone convicted of selling or distributing drugs that result in a death. Under the current Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Statute, drug dealers who kill Pennsylvanians can be back out on the streets in two years or less. According to the CDC, there were more than 100,000 fentanyl and opioid-related deaths in 2021, representing a 15% increase from 2020. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties said family members and friends of fentanyl poisoning victims are crying out for justice and his bill would deliver it. Drug dealers who kill Pennsylvanians should spend hard time behind bars. The bill moves to the PA House.