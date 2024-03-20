Tougher Penalties For Critical Infrastructure Attack

HARRISBURG – Legislation to protect PA’s power grid by increasing fines and penalties against those who intentionally vandalize or attack its critical infrastructure was approved by the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Under Senate Bill 819, those who willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, or tamper with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility will face a minimum of 3rd-degree felony charges and a fine of no less than $10,000, along with the potential to face civil suits for damages to personal or real estate interests. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.