Tougher Penalties For Attacking PA Infrastructure

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced which would increase fines and penalties against those who intentionally vandalize or attack critical infrastructure in PA. Under Senate Bill 819, those who willfully damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, or tamper with equipment in a critical infrastructure facility will face a minimum of 3rd degree felony charges and a fine of no less than $10,000, along with the potential to face civil suits for damages to personal or real estate interests. Bill sponsor, Bradford County Sen. Gene Yaw sponsored the measure after attacks last year at two electrical substations in North Carolina. Gunfire at the sites cut power to nearby communities, leaving most of the rural region without electricity for days. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also warned of increasing threats to the power grid from foreign and domestic terrorists.Yaw says destabilizing the power grid comes with national security risks and doing so should not be taken lightly.