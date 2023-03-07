Torres Withdraws From Lancaster Superintendent Post

LANCASTER – The School District of Lancaster has been informed by Dr. Rocky Torres that he was withdrawing his candidacy for superintendent “based on unsuccessful contract negotiations.” School Board President Robin Goodson says, “At this time, the board is considering its next steps. By law, directors are entitled to five days prior to a vote to appoint a superintendent. As a result, the school board will not take any action at its Tuesday meeting on this matter. It is no longer a voting meeting, but public comments will be accepted. We appreciate Dr. Torres’s candidacy and thank him for his interest in the School District of Lancaster.”