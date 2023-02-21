Torres Named Next SDOL Superintendent

LANCASTER – The School District of Lancaster Board of Education announced the upcoming appointment of Dr. Rocky Torres as the next Superintendent of Schools. The Board selected Dr. Torres after a comprehensive search process that produced a significant number of diverse candidates. The superintendent search process included a community-wide survey that received more than 1,300 unique responses, and interviews and community forums with nearly 300 community members participating. Dr. Torres is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for Seattle Public Schools in Seattle, Washington. He will begin his term on July 1.