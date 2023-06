Tornado Confirmed In York County

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service reports that a tornado touched down in York County on Monday, June 12. Preliminary damage survey results show at 1:30 p.m. that day, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Conewago Township with maximum winds of 75 mph. The tornado crossed Cloverleaf Road and tracked 1/3 of a mile causing minor damage to trees before lifting at 1:32 p.m. A few trees were reported uprooted between Cloverleaf and Kern Roads.