Tornado Confirmed In Perry County

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Perry County. The July 5th tornado affected mainly wooded areas along Lamb’s Gap Road in southern Perry County, just west of Marysville. The tornado path started north of Evergreen Drive and traveled south-southwest uprooting numerous trees. The most concentrated damage was along Lamb’s Gap Road near the edge of the State Game Lands. The tornado was on the ground for about 4 minutes with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported.