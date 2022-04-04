Toomey To Vote “No” On Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Toomey says while Jackson has an impressive educational and professional background, her inability to define her own judicial philosophy makes it difficult to understand how she might approach the most important cases facing the nation today, tomorrow, and into the future. Toomey added her history of judicial activism is also highly concerning, and has led to at least two unanimous decisions by separate panels of the D.C. Circuit overturning her rulings for reaching beyond the scope of her authority. In addition, the fact Jackson has consistently imposed sentences for offenses related to child pornography not only far below those recommended under the Sentencing Guidelines, but also below the recommendations of prosecutors and the sentences imposed by some of her peers on the federal judiciary, is baffling. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off the process this morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor.