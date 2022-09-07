Toomey Teams With Oz In PA U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is teaming up with outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to publicly call on his Democrat challenger, John Fetterman to participate in a debate. At a news conference in Philadelphia, both men questioned Fetterman’s readiness for office, his ultra-liberal positions on issues, and criticized his reluctance to speak with reporters since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign countered that Oz is fixated on “mocking John for having a stroke.” The news conference with the retiring senator both candidates are vying to replace signals Oz’s increasing aggressiveness in going after Fetterman as Oz seeks to make up ground in the polls with about two months to go until Election Day.