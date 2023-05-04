Today Is The National Day Of Prayer

LANCASTER – Today is the National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently In Righteousness and Avail Much” based on James 5:16B: The National Day of Prayer was established as an annual event in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. Lancaster County will host a prayer event starting at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church at 1051 Landis Valley Road in Lancaster. WDAC will broadcast the event live and you will be able to live stream the event at the website:lancasterndp.com. Other prayer events around the region can be found at the website nationaldayofprayer.org.