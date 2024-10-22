Today Is The Last For Faithful Give

LANCASTER – Faithful Give continues through tonight. The mission of FaithfulGive is to personify Jesus’ love to the Lancaster community by connecting biblically faithful donors and organizations so they can partner together in redemptive causes. Some of the area ministries participating in FaithfulGive include Fairmount Homes, Friendship Community, Lititz Area Mennonite School, Lighthouse Vocational Services, Moms In Prayer, and Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Find out more at faithfulgive.org. So far, over $878,000 has been raised for area ministries. Thank you for your prayers and support.