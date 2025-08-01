Today is PA Donor Day

HARRISBURG – State officials, health care providers, and organ and tissue donation groups are encouraging Pennsylvanians to register as donors, as part of PA Donor Day. The day is celebrated on August 1, or 8/1, because one organ donor can save up to eight lives. At any given time, more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are on the state’s transplant list awaiting an organ donation. Thousands of Americans die every year waiting for a donated organ. One organ and tissue donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation, and enhance the lives of 75 others through tissue donation. Tissue donation helps patients recover from spinal injuries, burns, vision loss, and more. In PA, nearly half of current driver’s license and ID card holders are registered organ donors, or about 5 million residents. You can find out more about organ and tissue donation or become a donor at donatelifepa.org.