Today Is 1-4-3 Day In PA

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are encouraged to perform acts of kindness in celebration of 1-4-3 Day, which is held today Monday, May 23. The day was established in honor of PA’s native son, Fred Rogers, who regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying “I Love You” throughout his life and on his TV series, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. His reference was to the number of letters in each word: 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143rd day of the year. Pennsylvanians are also being reminded that it’s also a day to show kindness to oneself such as treating yourself to dessert, spending time with loved ones, going for a walk, or taking a few minutes to yourself.