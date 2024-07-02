Tobacco Tax Increases In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland saw a variety of tobacco tax increases which went into effect Monday, including an additional $1.25 tax on a pack of cigarettes. That raises the state’s tax on a pack of cigarettes from $3.75 to $5. The tax on other tobacco products, excluding cigars, went up 7% to 60% of the wholesale price. The sales and use tax on electronic smoking devices increased from 12% to 20%. The state estimates that the tobacco tax increases will help generate about $91 million for K-12 education, though that is estimated to drop off in future years due to a projected decline in tobacco use. Maryland’s ban on smoking in public indoor areas, places of employment, and mass transit systems was extended as of Monday to include vaping.