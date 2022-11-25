Titanium Plant Furnace Blast Causes Roof Damage, No Injuries

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred. The cause is under investigation. TIMET, founded in 1950 as the Titanium Metals Corporation of America, bills itself as “first in titanium worldwide.”