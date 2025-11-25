Tis The Season – Be Aware

UNDATED – As the holidays get into full swing, keep in mind this is prime-time for thieves to take advantage of your festive spirit. Be careful not to lure would-be-thieves to your car with presents, packages or other valuables in plain view. It can be an easy grab that ends up escalating to more than stolen gifts. Follow these tips this holiday season to protect yourself, your belongings, and your car: Stay alert. Walk confidently with your head up and surveying the scene around you. Park in well-lit places and in close range of a surveillance camera if possible. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut. Vary your routine so your route and habits are less predictable. Always lock your car, take your keys. Don’t leave items visible in your car – put presents/bags in your trunk or otherwise out of site. Don’t leave your car running and unattended — unless it is locked with remote start function. We hope you and your family and friends enjoy a safe, trouble-free Thanksgiving and Christmas season!