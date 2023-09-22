Tire Slasher Sought In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a string of criminal mischief to vehicles cases that have occurred this week. The suspect was captured in Ring doorbell videos puncturing vehicle tires during the overnight hours. The crimes have all occurred in the area of East Earl on Edgewood Drive, Cedar Avenue, Poplar Street, Brownstone Ridge, Shetland Circle, Matters Road, Wallace Road, and East Earl Road. The suspect appears to be male and at this time of the crime was wearing a shirt or sweatshirt with unknown writing, and carrying a backpack. Residents in the affected areas are asked to check your home security cameras for the suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.