Tips Lead To Lancaster County Hit & Run Suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY – Thanks to tips from the public, Manheim Township Police have located the vehicle and have identified a suspect in a hit and run that injured a 75-year-old woman from Lancaster. Yesterday at 9:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person struck in the 100 block of River Drive in Lancaster Township. Police say the investigation continues and they will be releasing further details when appropriate.