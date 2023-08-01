Tip Leads To Fugitive Capture

QUARRYVILLE – Police in Lancaster County say an anonymous tip helped to bring a fugitive to justice. On July 28, Quarryville Police received information that 43-year-old Gregory Newcomer, Jr. was staying at Old Forge Campground in Holtwood. In addition to an active criminal warrant for Newcomer, which was filed against him by the Quarryville Police in March of this year, Newcomer also had a dozen traffic-related warrants. In a coordinated response by Quarryville Police and the PA State Police, Newcomer was quickly located and taken into custody. Newcomer was arraigned and subsequently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.