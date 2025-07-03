Time To Watch Out For Ticks

HARRISBURG – With many people visiting PA’s forests and parks, state officials are reminding individuals of the importance of taking precautions to prevent Lyme disease and tick bites. PA Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen says spending time outdoors supports physical and mental well-being. Take a few extra minutes before heading out the door to apply and carry sunscreen to prevent sunburns, bring water to prevent dehydration, and apply or carry an EPA-approved bug spray to prevent tick bites. PA typically ranks among the top 10 states in the country for Lyme disease cases per 100,000 residents. Last year, the PA Department of Health recorded 16,620 lab-confirmed cases of Lyme disease. Most cases can be treated successfully with a short course of antibiotics, but if left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. To help residents plan outdoor activities safely, the state Health Department launched an online dashboard that shows where ticks are prevalent so people can take appropriate precautions. You can access that dashboard by clicking on the picture below.