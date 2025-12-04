Time To License The Dog

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that annual dog license purchases for 2026 are now available for purchase. Licensing is a legal obligation of every dog owner in PA, and license sales fund the work of dog wardens who protect dogs and communities statewide. Licenses can be purchased online from your county treasurer or online at licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov. An annual license costs $10.80. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.80 for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounted fees of $8.80 for an annual license or $36.80 for a lifetime license. The cost of a license is far less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs can face fines of up to $500, plus court costs for each unlicensed dog.