Time To Fill Out The FAFSA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education is reminding Pennsylvanians to submit their FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid by May 1. The FAFSA is an important tool for students seeking post-secondary education, whether stepping onto campus for the first time or returning in the fall. Current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students should submit the FAFSA to the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal student aid. By filling out the FAFSA, students can receive federal grants, work study, and loans for each year of post-secondary education. Many states and colleges award aid to students based on federal aid eligibility, and states and many colleges will award their own aid based on that data. For more information about PA’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website .