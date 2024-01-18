Time To Apply For PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

BETHLEHEM – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that hundreds of thousands of older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities are now eligible to apply for a rebate up to $1,000 through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. The maximum standard rebate is now $1,000 – up from $650 – thanks to bipartisan legislation signed into law last year. The program’s income limits have been increased to $45,000 and made equal for both homeowners and renters — the first time since 2006 the income limits have been raised. The change makes nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians eligible for the program. Shapiro encouraged all eligible applicants to use myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system, to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid during 2023. There is also a Spanish version of the online application available for the first time this year.