Time Ticking Down To Save The Villa

MOUNTVILLE – Efforts continue to raise $2 million by April 6 to keep Faith Friendship Villa open in Mountville, Lancaster County. The ministry is home to over 60 low income residents with various disabilities and needs. They could lose their home if the funds are not raised. Executive Director Tammi Morris is thanking those who have prayed and offered them financial help to reach their goal. They currently have raised over $644,000 toward their goal. Their Save The Villa Campaign is built around 2 million people giving just one dollar each, then the home can be saved. While working and praying very hard to meet their goal, Morris says they are planning for all possible outcomes if the goal is not met. You can make a financial donation by going to their website: faithfriendship.org or you can mail a check to Faith Friendship Ministries, 128 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. You can make an online donation by clicking on the picture below.