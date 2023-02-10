TikTok Ban Proposed On PA Devices/Networks

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced prohibiting all state-owned devices from downloading and using TikTok. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cyber espionage, collection of government data, and a threat to personal security. The measure would also require that policies are put in place to prevent application installation, as well as network-based restrictions to prevent its use and access. Congress has prohibited its use across a broad swath of federal agencies and departments. Senate Bill 379 was referred to the Senate Communications & Technology Committee for consideration.

