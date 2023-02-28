TikTok Ban On Lancaster County Government Owned Devices

LANCASTER – Lancaster County has announced the countywide ban of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and other malicious cyber-based systems on all County devices. TikTok, alongside other data harvesting software, poses a significant risk to the cyber security of Lancaster County by capturing data on a user’s internet activity and sensitive information. Commissioner Ray D’Agostino says taking threats to cyber security seriously is imperative to continuing good governance in Lancaster County. He thanked the County’s Information Technology Department for keeping county operations, employees, and those who interact with the County’s network safe. The policy applies to all County-issued devices, including desktops, laptops, servers, tablets, cell phones, or other information processing asset. The policy also applies to all devices connected to the County’s network for the purpose of accessing County data or services.