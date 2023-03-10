TikTok Ban Bill Advances In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Legislation prohibiting state-owned devices and networks from downloading and using TikTok was approved with unanimous support of the PA Senate. Across the nation, lawmakers have voiced growing concerns about the security and potential manipulation of the popular social media app TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company. This has led various branches of the federal government and many states to ban the platform on government devices and networks, protecting their assets. Senate Bill 379 would mandate that all state agencies, departments, and commissions remove the application from networks and devices. It also requires that policies are put in place to prevent application installation, as well as network-based restrictions to prevent its use and access. The bill advances to the PA House.