Three Thieves Hit Lancaster’s Tanger Outlets

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public’s help in identifying three people who stole merchandise at Tanger Outlets. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, the trio entered the Old Navy store and worked together to select, conceal, and walk out of the store with over $330.00 in merchandise. About 40 minutes later, the same suspects enter the Gap Outlet, stealing over $200 in clothing. Police released photos of the two women and man involved in the thefts. Police say to pay particular attention to the suspect’s unique clothing, jewelry, and hair styles. Anyone who is familiar with the suspects or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.