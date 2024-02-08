Three Perish In York Fire

YORK – A York City rowhome fire has claimed three lives. Crews responded to the first block of Columbia Avenue about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. The York County Coroner’s office says two female victims and a male victim were pronounced dead following the blaze. The victims were identified as 25-year-old Giavanna Rocobene, her husband 24-year-old Victor Gonzalez, and 17-year-old Gabriella Cruz, a sister to Gonzalez. York Fire Chief William Sleeger says all three victims were found on the third floor. One individual who survived was able to escape the home. Damage was estimated at $250,000. The cause is under investigation.