Three Perish In Schuylkill County Fire

TAMAQUA (AP) – Authorities say two firefighters have died to a house fire in Schuylkill County, where a man’s body was found outside. State Police identified the New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives Wednesday as 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber. Paris worked as a professional firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland. He joined that county’s fire department as a recruit in February and had just graduated from the fire academy in September. Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman said the body found outside belonged to a resident of the home. He was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Kammerdiener. Officials did not release further details on the investigation of his death.