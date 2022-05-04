Three PA Lawmakers Want To Modify Ballot Delivery

HARRISBURG – In response to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin’s announcement that he will have detectives monitor both in person and via video the county’s ballot drop boxes to make sure voters are returning only their ballot as allowed, three Lehigh County state House Democrats plan to introduce a bill to specifically make it legal for spouses and blood relatives to deliver the absentee ballot or mail-in ballot of a family member on their behalf. Reps. Mike Schlossberg, Peter Schweyer, and Jeanne McNeill are working on drafting the language for the legislation. Without the change in the law, voters dropping off more than one ballot may face prosecution and could be exposed to fines and penalties not to exceed $2,500 or be imprisoned for a term up to two years, or both. The penalties are spelled out in the PA Election Code. The bill, when drafted, will draw on the many requests made by election boards, county commissioners, and voters who have all raised concerns about the need to make voting and administering elections easier.