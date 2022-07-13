Three New State Parks Coming To PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA‘s freshly passed state budget includes funding for three new state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the park sites haven’t been chosen. Work to identify and purchase the land is underway by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The state’s 2022-23 spending plan includes $56 million to add the new state parks to what is currently a 121-park system. The money will also help develop the state’s first park for the use of ATVs and similar motorized recreational vehicles.